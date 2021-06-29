Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked to Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:20 AM June 29, 2021    Updated: 8:32 AM June 29, 2021
Denmark's Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney is linked with Norwich City

Denmark's Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney is linked with Norwich City - Credit: PA

Danish international and Borussia Dortmund’s defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney is being tipped for a Premier League move, with Norwich City ‘expressing interest’. 

Sky Sports Germany claimed on Monday evening the top flight new boys, Crystal Palace and Southampton could be potential destinations if the £13m-rated Delaney leaves Dortmund. 

Norwich remain in the market for a defensive midfield recruit this summer, despite Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour poised to complete his season long loan move this week. 

Tottenham prospect Olly Skipp is another City want to entice back to Carrow Road but the injured Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp are Daniel Farke’s only senior options in a key area of the field for the Premier League return. 

Delaney has started every game in Denmark’s run to the Euro2020 quarter-finals - including the 4-0 rout of Wales at the weekend – but is reportedly approaching the final 12 months of his Dortmund deal. 

The 29-year-old made 20 Bundesliga appearances last season and also featured in the Champions League quarter-final aggregate defeat to Manchester City. 

The report in Germany claims no firm proposals will be made until after Delaney's Euros campaign is over.

Norwich have so far completed deals for fellow Bundesliga export Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen and plotted Angus Gunn’s return from Southampton. 

Farke’s current squad, minus their Euro2020 contingent, will return for pre-season testing next week.  

