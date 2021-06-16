Norwich City transfer rumours: Spanish international linked to Canaries

Published: 12:42 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 12:50 AM June 16, 2021

Celta Vigo attacking midfielder Brais Mendez is being linked with Norwich City - Credit: Archant

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez is a player on Norwich City's radar after a stand out season in La Liga.

Italian-based Spanish football journalist, Giacomo Iacobellis, claimed on Tuesday night the right-sided attacking midfielder is liked by the Canaries and Premier League rivals Southampton. French club Lyon is also monitoring the situation.

The 24-year-old is being tipped with a summer exit from boyhood club Celta after nine goals in 34 La Liga appearances last season.

The £12m-rated Mendez is reportedly under contract with the Galicians until 2024 but Iacobellis reports on TuttoMercatoWeb there is serious interest from England.

The attacking midfielder did train with the Spanish squad ahead of the Euros as a precaution, after fears there could be call offs to Luis Enrique's original squad due to coronavirus cases in the camp.

He previously represented Spain at every junior age group level and scored on his full debut in a friendly win over Bosnia in 2018.

Celta finished eighth in Spain's top flight last season, one place behind Europa League winners Villarreal.

City will be in the market for a replacement for Emi Buendia this summer, who they plucked from the lower leagues in Spain, before he departed recently in a club record move to Aston Villa.

The Canaries also tapped into the Spanish market 12 months ago to recruit left back Xavi Quintilla on a season long loan move prior to the Championship title-winning success.