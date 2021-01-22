Norwich City transfer rumours: Buendia 'talks' over summer Arsenal move

Video

Published: 10:37 AM January 22, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM January 22, 2021

Emi Buendia's sparkling form for Norwich City has seen him linked with Arsenal in the transfer window - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Spanish media claim Emi Buendia's representatives plan to travel to London in the coming weeks to explore a move to Arsenal for the Norwich City ace.

City head coach Daniel Farke ruled out any exit for the attacking midfielder in the January window, after his star man was linked with a £40m departure to the Gunners.

But Barcelona-based daily sports newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, suggest the summer transfer window could be a more viable option for Mikel Arteta's club to make a firm move.

Mesut Ozil is poised to complete a move to Fenerbahce, but the Gunners have reportedly made a second enquiry for Real Madrid's attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, with the Norwegian international available on loan for the rest of this season.

Farke restated the Canaries' position on their prized asset ahead of the midweek 2-0 Championship win against Bristol City that moved them seven points clear at the top.

Buendia, who is under contract at Carrow Road until at least 2024, has scored seven goals and served up seven assists to underline his reputation as one of the stand out players in the English second tier.

The City boss now expects Buendia to finish the job, but did concede summer interest from the big boys would be harder to resist.

"Nothing will happen this month," he said. "In this business you can never confirm something with a 100% guarantee but I would label it 99%. Let's be honest, it makes no sense for any of my players, not just Emi, to leave at this moment. It also makes no sense for us as a club to sell anyone at this stage.

"For the best players in the world, or the players with the best potential, it is always the summer these transfers happen. Not in January. In this month sometimes clubs in trouble need to spend money to make something happen or there is an emergency due to an injury.

"If you want to label Emi, Max Aarons or Todd Cantwell as some of our best talents, then you can. I would prefer to label them some of the best players with potential. But the market for these lads is the summer.

"They have the potential to play for the biggest clubs one day. If you speak about Arsenal, one of the best clubs in this country and also in Europe. They have the potential to play for this club one day, but it makes no sense in January.

"We are in a fantastic situation. In less than four months there is a good chance they are a key part in a club back at the top level and in the spotlight. At a club in the Premier League where the coach trusts you and the fans love you. It is a fantastic position to be in.

"If then a club bigger than us, the best in this country or Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich come and they say he should be our long term solution, then, let's be honest, there is always a deal possible. Maybe even likely.

"We might have to say then that player has outgrown the club. But not in January. It makes no sense for us as a club."