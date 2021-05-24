Canaries NOT in for Bundesliga striker

Updated

Published: 2:20 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM May 24, 2021

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke have been linked with a move for Werder's Eren Dinkci - Credit: Archant

Reports in Germany Werder Bremen youngster Eren Dinkci is poised for a Premier League move to Norwich City are wide of the mark.

Sky correspondent Sven Töllner claimed on Monday afternoon the Canaries were set to win the race for the 19-year-old, who made his Bundesliga breakthrough this past season.

City, however, have not lined up Dinkci, who scored once in 10 league and cup appearances for Bremen - including a winner on his debut in December against Mainz - in Werder's relegation from the German top flight.

The teenager, who can also operate in wide areas, has represented Turkey and Germany at youth level and is reportedly under contract with Bremen until 2022.

Dinkci was prolific at Under-19 level for Bremen, notching 24 goals and 12 assists in just 23 appearances before stepping up to Bremen's second team, who played in the Regional North league, or the fourth tier in Germany.

City brought in former Southend striker Kenny Coker recently, initially to join the club's development set-up.











