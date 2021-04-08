Norwich City transfer rumours: Prolific Greek international in Canaries' sights

Published: 9:29 PM April 8, 2021 Updated: 9:45 PM April 8, 2021

The top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie, Georgios Giakoumakis, has been linked with Norwich City as the club close in on a Premier League return

Giakoumakis' 24 goals in 26 appearances for VVV Venlo in the Dutch top flight has put English teams on red alert.

TeamTalk claimed on Thursday night the Canaries are now 'looking' at the 26-year-old, who is a Greek international team mate of recent import Dimitris Giannoulis.

The former AEK Athens striker is reportedly out of contract in 2022 and Norwich, along with Brighton and Southampton, have been monitoring his impressive progress this season.

Giakoumakis' goals have failed to prevent Venlo being dragged into a relegation battle in the Eredivisie, but the forward is sure to attract Premier League interest this summer.

TeamTalk suggest the lure of the English top flight could tip the balance with some of the bigger clubs in Holland also weighing up a potential move for what they label 'an emerging target' for City.

Giakoumakis' recent international appearances and his goalscoring record in Holland would also mean he qualifies for a work permit, under the new post-Brexit regulations in place regarding recruiting players from continental Europe.

Norwich's promotion could be sealed this coming weekend if Daniel Farke's squad beat Derby County and both Brentford and Swansea fail to win.

City recruited Jordan Hugill prior to the Championship season but Teemu Pukki has again spearheaded another title push. The Finnish international's hat-trick in the 7-0 demolition of Huddersfield on Tuesday brought his league tally to 25 for the season.

Norwich recruited Swiss international Josip Drmic ahead of the previous Premier League assault but Drmic is deemed surplus to requirements at Carrow Road and currently on loan.

Adam Idah is the only other frontline senior option for the Canaries but the Republic of Ireland international has had an injury-hit campaign and was also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Giakoumakis was part of the same Greek set up as on loan City left back Giannoulis for recent World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Georgia. Giannoulis' £6.2m move from PAOK Salonika will be rubber stamped upon City's promotion.

City successfully secured a work permit for Giannoulis in January after he met the points criteria to seal a move to England.







