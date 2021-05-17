Norwich City transfer rumours: Premier League forward in Canaries' sights
- Credit: PA
Former Bournemouth and Everton attacker Josh King is reportedly interesting the Canaries.
City are in the market for a wide player who can operate down the middle for the top flight return and transfer guru, Pete O'Rourke, claims King could fit the bill.
King is under contract at Everton until the end of the current Premier League season after joining the Toffees from Bournemouth in January for a nominal fee.
But the 29-year-old has failed to score in 11 appearances, all from the bench, with his last outing coming at West Ham earlier this month.
The Norwegian international spent six years on the south-coast, scoring 48 league goals in 173 appearances.
City have made use of the free agent market in the past under Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke. Teemu Pukki and Tim Krul have proved cornerstones of the two Championship title-winning campaigns.
Josip Drmic also arrived on a free transfer ahead of the previous top flight tilt, but the Swiss international failed to make a serious impact when he got his chance towards the end of a season that ended in relegation in 2020.
Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah were back up options to Pukki in the most recent campaign, who will remain the number one striker under Farke for the Premier League return.