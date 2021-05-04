City transfer rumours: Manchester United defender in the frame

Video

Published: 4:22 PM May 4, 2021

Highly rated Manchester United full back Brandon Williams in action against Norwich City in the FA Cup. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Manchester United's highly-rated full back Brandon Williams is being touted as a summer target for Norwich City

The Sun claim on Tuesday afternoon, City have 'joined the race' to take the 20-year-old on loan next season. Both Premier League rivals Southampton and West Ham are also monitoring the situation.

Williams has had a limited role at Old Trafford this campaign, making 11 appearances but has featured recently in the Reds' Europa League quest. The form of Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season has limited his involvement at Premier League level.

The Manchester-bred defender make his first team breakthrough as an aggressive left back - clocking up 37 appearances in his debut season - but can operate on either flank.

Saints wanted him in January but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly blocked the move.

Solskjaer switched Williams to the right hand side of defence for this season's FA Cup third round home win over Watford, and suggested that might be where his future lies, with Alex Telles brought in to compete with Shaw.

"I thought he had a very good game," said the Norwegian, quoted in the Manchester Evening News at the time. "Of course, he's not played for a while, he's playing on the right-hand side. We want him to go and be an attacking full-back and it might be easier for him on the right side.

"But very pleased with Brandon, one of the positives."

Norwich have sealed a permanent deal for Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis but with Max Aarons touted with a close season exit and Xavi Quintilla returning to his parent club, Villarreal, the Canaries could be in the market for reinforcements.

Sam Byram has not kicked a ball since injuring his hamstring in March 2020 and Bali Mumba is unproven bar a few brief Championship cameos this season.