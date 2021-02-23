Video
Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton join Max Aarons race
Max Aarons could have his pick of the best clubs at home and abroad this summer, with Champions League hopefuls Everton the latest linked with Norwich City's right back.
Aarons is one of the hottest prospects in the English game, and that has alerted the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The current European Cup holders were only last week reported to have the £35m-rated 21-year-old on a watch list.
Now respected sports journalist and Sky Sports transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, claimed on Tuesday afternoon Aarons is also being monitored by the Toffees.
Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on a new right back, with Aarons' former City team mate Ben Godfrey deputising there in the early months of his Goodison Park switch.
Godfrey has since returned to centre back and was commanding again in Everton's 2-0 Merseyside win over Premier League champions Liverpool last weekend.
Everton are firmly in the race for the top four and going well in the FA Cup under the experienced Italian.
Aarons has also been scouted by Manchester United, while Tottenham have been credited with a long held interest in the attacking full-back.
The England Under-21 international rejected an approach from overseas in the January transfer window, but the club's majority shareholder, Delia Smith, told the FT's Business of Football summit last week the Canaries will eventually have to cash in on their prized asset.
"He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won't be at Norwich," said Smith. "He knows that, we know that. But we didn't have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan."
Under the model developed by sporting director Stuart Webber since his arrival in 2017, Norwich have offloaded the likes of James Maddison, Godfrey and Jamal Lewis.
Canaries' head coach Daniel Farke maintained in the January window there would be no high profile departures, as the club chase Championship promotion, but the expectation inside the club is Aarons, Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell will attract firm interest this coming summer.