Norwich City transfer rumours: Bordeaux winger on the radar

Published: 8:42 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 8:54 PM May 17, 2021

Norwich City 'have their sights' on Bordeaux wide player Mehdi Zerkane.

The 21-year-old right winger scored his first Ligue One goal of a breakthrough season as a late substitute in Saturday's 3-0 home win over Lens which eased the six-time French champions fears of being sucked into the relegation mix.

Zerkane is reportedly also being tracked by Aston Villa, who according to L'Equipe have made contact with his representatives.

But Algerian football site, La Gazette du Fennec, report on Monday evening Norwich City retain an interest in the youngster who made his international debut in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November in a squad featuring Riyad Mahrez and Said Benrahma.

Info LGDF - Ligue 1 : Norwich City s’intéresse à Mehdi Zerkane #TeamDZ https://t.co/kFfEHaDDZb — La Gazette du Fennec (@LGDFennec) May 17, 2021

The left-footer is under contract until 2024 but Bordeaux are reportedly in financial difficulty and would consider a good offer for the £1.8m rated wide player.

The ex-Monaco youth prospect has one goal and one assist in 26 appearances this season, 15 of those starts, with the Algerian believed to favour another season to develop in France before making a big move abroad.

City were linked with Everton's Josh King earlier in the day, with the Norwegian soon to be a free agent.

A versatile wide player who can potentially operate in attack is on the Canaries' shopping list ahead of the return to the Premier League.

Onel Hernandez and Przemyslaw Placheta both had a limited impact in the club's Championship title winning triumph, while the futures of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell will be the subject of inevitable summer speculation.