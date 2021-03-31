Norwich City transfer rumours: £9m rated Turkish ace linked

Video

Published: 10:19 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM March 31, 2021

Turkey international Ozan Tufan has been linked with a summer move to Norwich City - Credit: PA

Fenerbahce’s highly-rated central midfielder Ozan Tufan is heading to the Premier League – with Norwich City reportedly tracking the Turkey international.

Tufan was touted as a target for Crystal Palace last season and more recently linked with champions Liverpool, but Turkish sports newspaper, Fotospor, suggest the Canaries are also keen on the box-to-box midfielder.

Fotospor claim the 26-year-old is the ‘first choice’ of head coach Daniel Farke and City sporting director Stuart Webber is drawing up plans for a ‘serious investment’ in the £9m-rated Tufan should they seal promotion.

City look on course to plot a top flight return after opening up an eight point lead at the top of the Championship ahead of the final push.

Olly Skipp has been a revelation in central midfield for Norwich in the Championship but the Tottenham loanee will return to his parent club in the summer.

Farke refused to be drawn recently on the prospect of Skipp extending his stay and with Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey out of contract in a few months City could need reinforcements.

Tufan reportedly told Turkish media ahead of a midweek 3-3 World Cup qualifying draw against Latvia he sees his future in the Premier League.

The player is attracting plenty of interest, according to his representative, Utku Cenikli, quoted by Fotospor.

“There are teams that want Ozan Tufan from many different leagues, but we are still in March and it is too early to talk. We have to wait a little longer," he said.

Tufan is under contract until at least 2023 with the ‘Yellow Canaries’ but has earned rave reviews for his international displays in recent months.

Tufan has five goals and six assists in 27 appearances for Fenerbahce this season. The Istanbul club currently sit third in the table, five points behind leaders Besiktas.