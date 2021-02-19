Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked to Toulouse striker

Video

Former Cardiff and MK Dons' striker Rhys Healey is attracting interest from clubs in England after a goalscoring spell at Toulouse - Credit: PA

Norwich City have reportedly scouted Toulouse and former Cardiff City striker Rhys Healey.

The 26-year-old has notched nine goals in 20 appearances for promotion chasing Toulouse in France's Ligue 2.

According to Team Talk, that has put clubs in England on red alert, with City among a number to have 'checked on his progress' in recent months. West Brom, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Bournemouth are also reportedly keeping tabs on Healey.

Healey played in the Premier League for the Bluebirds earlier in his career but had spells with Colchester, Dundee and MK Dons before a move to France in August 2020.

Toulouse president, Damien Comolli, worked previously with Stuart Webber at Liverpool and was also a key figure behind the scenes at Tottenham and more recently Fenerbahce. Team Talk claim Comolli sanctioned the £1m move for Healey from MK Dons at the start of the current season.

Healey is under contract until 2023 and any prospective summer move to England would appear to be difficult given the new regulations on signing overseas players from lower leagues on the continent following the UK's exit from the EU.

But Toulouse currently sit second in Ligue 2, two points behind Troyes after 25 games this season. The top two are promoted automatically.

MK boss and ex-City stalwart, Russell Martin, clearly did not want to lose Healey at the start of this season.

“We’re disappointed to lose Rhys,” he told his club's official site after the move went through in August 2020. “He was obviously a huge player for us in the months leading up to the lockdown, so I understand the frustration this news will bring – we feel it too.



“We didn’t have to sell Rhys in this window and we certainly didn’t want to either, but the interest from Toulouse intensified over the last few weeks to the point where he expressed that he saw his future in the south of France. We then worked hard, as a club and with the player, to get the right deal and one that was much improved on their initial offer.



“Rhys is an ambitious young man and I'm sure he won't mind me saying that this is a life-changing move for him. As a club, we want to do right by our players, and he certainly leaves on positive terms and with all our very best wishes.”