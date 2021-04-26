Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Bundesliga attacker tracked

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:29 PM April 26, 2021   
Former German Under-20 international, Robert Andrich, is linked with Norwich City

Norwich City retain an interest in Union Berlin's attacking midfielder, Robert Andrich.

Respected German outlet, Bild, suggested on Monday afternoon the newly-promoted Canaries are among English clubs monitoring the £5.4m rated attacker.

Andrich has notched five goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances for Berlin, who look on course for a top eight finish in the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old can operate in central midfield or pushed into the number 10 role and is reportedly out of contract in Berlin next summer.

Bild hint City's Premier League status could prove tempting for Andrich, who previously indicated his desire to try his luck in England.

Kieran Dowell has earned an extended run in the number 10 role during the club's successful Championship promotion run in. But it proved a problem position for Daniel Farke during Norwich's last tilt at the top flight.

Marco Stiepermann and Kenny McLean were both tried there before a mid-winter loan move for another Bundesliga player, Ondrej Duda, failed to pay off.

Andrich represented Germany at under 18, under 19 and under 20 levels and has been a key figure in helping Berlin establish themselves in the German top tier since promotion in 2019. 




