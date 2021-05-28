Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries monitor Colombian wide player

Published: 5:02 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM May 28, 2021

America de Cali winger, Santiago Moreno, is reportedly interesting the Canaries.

Football Insider claim on Friday afternoon the Premier League new boys, along with Southampton, have 'registered an interest', with both Leeds and Rangers also in the chase.

The 21-year-old right winger is rated at £5m and has two years left on his existing deal.

Football Insider suggest six appearances in the Copa Libertadores this season would see him qualify for a work permit and GBE (governing body endorsement) under the post-Brexit regulations on overseas transfers.

Moreno has four goals and four assists in 16 top flight appearances in Colombia this season as well as two goals in the Copa Libertadores.

City have drawn up plans to bring in wide player who can also operate centrally ahead of their top flight return.

The report hints Moreno could be viewed as a potential replacement for Emi Buendia, if the club's player-of-the-year departs with intense speculation linking the 24-year-old with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Atletico.

City have stepped up their scouting network in South America over the past two years, with sporting director Stuart Webber highlighting that could be an area they place greater importance on due to the new regulations governing foreign signings.



