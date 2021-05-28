Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries monitor Colombian wide player

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:02 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM May 28, 2021
Norwich City have been linked with Colombian wide player Santiago Moreno 

Norwich City have been linked with Colombian wide player Santiago Moreno - Credit: Archant

America de Cali winger, Santiago Moreno, is reportedly interesting the Canaries.

Football Insider claim on Friday afternoon the Premier League new boys, along with Southampton, have 'registered an interest', with both Leeds and Rangers also in the chase.

The 21-year-old right winger is rated at £5m and has two years left on his existing deal.

Football Insider suggest six appearances in the Copa Libertadores this season would see him qualify for a work permit and GBE (governing body endorsement) under the post-Brexit regulations on overseas transfers.

Moreno has four goals and four assists in 16 top flight appearances in Colombia this season as well as two goals in the Copa Libertadores.

City have drawn up plans to bring in wide player who can also operate centrally ahead of their top flight return.

The report hints Moreno could be viewed as a potential replacement for Emi Buendia, if the club's player-of-the-year departs with intense speculation linking the 24-year-old with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Atletico.

City have stepped up their scouting network in South America over the past two years, with sporting director Stuart Webber highlighting that could be an area they place greater importance on due to the new regulations governing foreign signings.  


Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: City track Blades' full back
  2. 2 Bitterness and regrets for City midfielder
  3. 3 Former City striker retires at 32
  1. 4 WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views
  2. 5 'Messi looks star-struck' - Superstar pictured training with Emi Buendia
  3. 6 City chief on Cantwell future
  4. 7 City continue Nyland talks but youngsters released
  5. 8 Green outlines key components to top-flight survival for City
  6. 9 Former City keeper Green praise Krul's brilliant improvement
  7. 10 Godfrey reveals 'surreal' chat with Southgate after England call
Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The home fans celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictur

Is online casino BK8 Norwich City's new shirt sponsor?

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich has a drink after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Buendia 'dreams of playing at highest level' amid Atletico Madrid interest

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Omobamidele never looked back after his full league debut for Norwich City at Preston

Video

City prospect's surprise at Irish call up

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ex-Norwich City midfielder James Maddison has missed out on an England call for the Euros

Video

Southgate on Maddison snub

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus