Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM June 28, 2021 Updated: 7:29 AM June 28, 2021

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is set to be a busy man in the transfer market again as the club prepare for the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ambition has often been a word used as a stick to beat Norwich City with over the years, but nobody can accuse their transfer strategy of lacking it.

How you define that term is based on subjectivity, but it doesn't always have to marry up with how much money is spent.

City's operating structure is well-documented. They rely on player sales to survive and those departures, such as Emi Buendia, get spread across the club to pay for a range of things, including the training ground, the academy as well as new recruits.

Whether you agree with the way City exist as a football club or not, those in positions of power have to attempt to maximise the resources they have.

That isn't unique to the Canaries. It happens at the vast majority of clubs within the English pyramid. Some clubs are better at sticking within those constraints than others, especially as they gamble the future of their clubs against Premier League survival.

Stuart Webber has always made his position clear. He will not allow his successor to inherit the same mess he found when he walked in from Huddersfield four seasons ago.

This time they find themselves in a healthier position despite Covid stalling their progress off the pitch. As Norwich have proven under Webber, you can sign players considered above your level if you adopt the correct approach to recruitment.

As a club, City look to exploit opportunities within the market. In a football sphere where Covid and Brexit have decimated finances and shut numerous doors, there is plenty of openings still to be had for clubs.

Despite recruitment being a very secretive sector of the game, very few players arrive from nowhere.

Even Buendia, who City plucked from the Spanish second division, was known amongst some English clubs before arriving at Carrow Road. The difference being that Norwich are prepared to take those risks and exploit those opportunities.

The signing of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica is an example of the type of player Norwich City are hoping to attract this summer. - Credit: PA Images

That becomes harder the higher the pyramid you move up. So, naturally, you begin raising the bar of targets and find yourself joined in the water by some considerably bigger fish. There will be occasions where City are alone in spotting a player with a year remaining on his contract or playing for a club in desperate need of cash.

In short, that is why the Canaries get linked with plenty of players. They cast their net far and wide. It's clear that they are an attractive club for an agent to link their client with, because of their track record of developing young talent and are viewed positively within the game for their savvy recruitment.

City are monitoring markets they feel could present more of these opportunities, like France, where a collapsed TV deal has left clubs in financial ruin and Spain, where Covid has smashed a sledgehammer through La Liga sides' bank balances.

South America is also viewed as a market where value can be found. But the travel restrictions mean City's recruitment staff can't watch players in the flesh, something they demand before committing a sizeable fee on a player from oversees. That's why nobody from that continent will be rocking up in Norfolk this summer.

City have displayed ambition in their targets this summer. By doing that, they open themselves up to being outbid or rejected. But on the occasion a deal does progress, they land a talent viewed by many as being a coup.

As Norwich have displayed with the additions of Dimitris Giannoulis and now Milot Rashica, sometimes timing your run is more important than financial muscle.

Both were linked with big-money moves to clubs competing in the European competitions prior to City progressing their interest.

If you're swift and aggressive in your pursuit, then that is the environment where deals get done. City won't hang around hoping to convince a player that Norfolk is the best destination for them. If they get even the slightest inclination that they're being used as a bargaining chip in a larger game of poker, then they step away from the table.

That is the flip side of this particular approach. Their pursuit of Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is the perfect example.

While that isn't completely dead in the water, it is seemingly unlikely at this stage as Celtic demand a high fee and interest from elsewhere grows. City won't linger around a deal they have little chance of completing.

Therein lies the risk element to their business. From an external perspective, it can seem like targets are rejecting them. That may be the case in some examples, but it is very rare for City to be the only show in town. Sometimes money, geography and playing assurances can sway talent elsewhere.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer is a target for Norwich City this summer, although they have cooled their pursuit of the Norweigan. - Credit: PA

That is the game. One that Norwich have played well in recent years.

Despite this market being frustrating due to the lack of pace within it, City are discovering plenty of opportunities. However, pushing those over the line is often the real challenge.

For every Rashica, there is an Ajer. For every Gianoulis, a Steven Berghuis.

Be assured, City's transfer business is ramping up and has done so since Buendia's exit was confirmed. Their possibilities are greater than two seasons ago, and the hope is that translates into a stronger side that Daniel Farke can rely on in the top-flight.

Silence often gets interpreted as nothing happening in the background. The reality couldn't be further from the truth. Webber will be a man spinning multiple plates and actioning their plans. When the wheels begin to be put in motion, deals can progress at an alarming rate.

That works in both directions. City will be aware of that element. Max Aarons' future remains an interesting subplot to this window, as does the situation with Todd Cantwell.

Inside the walls of Colney, the hope is that the work of Webber and the recruitment team have done enough to warrant trust from the fanbase. For City, the transfer window is a case of risk and reward; the hope is that strategy can translate into top-flight survival.