City eye double swoop for teenage midfielders

Published: 1:09 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 1:12 PM January 28, 2021

Norwich City do have an interest in Bolton's Regan Riley and Peterborough's Flynn Clarke - with the Canaries' reportedly in pole position to land Riley.

The Wanderers' attacking midfielder has been touted with Premier League Brighton this month, but Football Insider claim on Thursday afternoon City now look on course to land the 18-year-old for an initial £250,000.

Understand Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign Bolton Wanderers midfielder Regan Riley beating off interest from Brighton for the 17-year-old. #ncfc #bwfc #BHAFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 28, 2021

Riley made his senior debut for Bolton in a 2-1 Football League Trophy defeat at Shrewsbury in October.

Meanwhile, Posh 18-year-old Clarke is another on City's academy recruitment watch list, but the Canaries are not poised to return with an improved offer this month after reportedly failing with a £700,000 package.

Another attacking midfielder, Clarke had notched three goals in 10 senior appearances for the League One promotion hopefuls, but has not featured this year. The youngster is believed to be out of contract in 2022 and yet to pledge his longer term future to Posh.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported on Wednesday Norwich's opening £300,000 offer had been rebuffed before an improved bid with a number of potential add ons was also turned down for a player Peterborough value 'in the millions'.

City's drive to sign young talent has been a marked feature ever since Stuart Webber arrived in Norfolk.

Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis is the only signing made in this transfer window. Norwich remain in the market for a senior goalkeeping option ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline.