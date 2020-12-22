City striker signs new deal

Updated

Published: 5:00 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 7:08 PM December 22, 2020

Highly-rated Norwich City striker Tyrese Omotoye has agreed a new longer term deal keeping him at Carrow Road until at least 2024.

Omotoye made his first team debut recently in the Championship defeat at Luton Town, before further late cameos in the home wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old has been a prolific scorer at development level and made headlines with a hat-trick in the 5-0 EFL Trophy win over Newport County in October.

"I’m delighted. It shows I have been working hard and the club has a lot of faith in me. I want to repay that faith," he said, speaking to City's official site. "It shows I am doing well and it gives me a timescale now to work towards my longer term targets. To score goals. That is my passion and that is what I want to keep doing.

"I feel I have developed really quickly. That is down to the coaches and how they have helped me and I feel I have soaked up all that information. It works both ways.

"They are here to help me develop, my job is to apply myself. When you get the two you have a chance of success.

"The club is a really, really good place to develop. Friendly staff and somewhere I love very much. On the pitch a lot of hard work and application, off the park, I couldn’t ask for a better place than Norfolk to get my head down and focus."

Omotoye admits his swift elevation to the first team set-up has afforded him the chance to learn from the main man, Teemu Pukki.

"To make my debut was surreal. Something I have been working really hard since I joined at the age of 12. Every day in training that is what I was thinking about," he said. "For it to come was great and that is just a start. It has to be a stepping stone. I want more involvement now.

"(Training with Teemu?) Honestly the best experience. You couldn’t pay £1m to have that experience, to be able to watch someone that good up close. I have the chance to study his style and I am trying to pick up as many things as I can each day from him. I am learning a lot."

Omotoye only signed his first professional deal with the Canaries in October 2019 and is the latest member of City's development pool to sign a new Carrow Road deal this week, after keeper Jon McCracken extended his stay until 2022.