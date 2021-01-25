Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Breaking

City striker seals Swindon loan move

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 3:01 PM January 25, 2021
Norwich City striker Tyrese Omotoye has sealed a loan move to League One Swindon Town

Norwich City striker Tyrese Omotoye has sealed a loan move to League One Swindon Town - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City striker Tyrese Omotoye will spend the rest of the season on loan at League One Swindon Town.

The teenage frontman made his fourth senior appearance on Saturday, when he replaced the injured Jordan Hugill in the second half of the Canaries' 1-0 FA Cup fourth round exit at Barnsley.

Hugill looks set to be sidelined for a number of games with his hamstring problem, but with Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah closing in on returns this weekend City have sanctioned a loan exit for Omotoye.

US international Sebastian Soto is poised to remain with the Canaries for the rest of the campaign once the club successfully complete a work permit application.

Farke has yet to work with the Californian frontman, who was recalled from a loan spell at Dutch club SC Telstar recently.

Omotoye's prolific spell at development level saw him sign a new contract keeping him at Carrow Road until 2024 over the festive period.

He's been on the bench for all of the Canaries' last 14 matches, after impressing at under-23 level earlier in the season, scoring seven goals in 12 games - including a hat-trick during an eye-catching 5-0 thrashing of League Two side Newport County in the Football League Trophy.

Most Read

  1. 1 No panic buy for Canaries after Hugill injury blow
  2. 2 Lambert and Ipswich in crisis: Do you care, City fans?
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Swindon hoping to sign Omotoye on loan
  1. 4 Paddy Davitt verdict: Cup finals aplenty if City seal the deal
  2. 5 'I was knocked for six' - Krul reveals difficulties of his Covid-19 recovery
  3. 6 Six things you might have missed following Norwich City's FA Cup exit at Barnsley
  4. 7 City Q&A: Striker light - Your questions answered
  5. 8 Rusty returns could prove crucial in the long run for fit-again City stars
  6. 9 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Barnsley defeat
  7. 10 Farke's words of advice for Soto

The Robins were promoted from League Two last season but sit-second-from-bottom.

John Sheridan's side drew 2-2 at promotion-chasing Charlton on Saturday, with former Norwich academy forward Diallang Jaiyesimi setting up the second goal, having been on loan at the County Ground last season and joined permanently after being released by Norwich.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 FA Cup defeat...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Farke's injury fears for Hugill after Barnsley FA Cup loss

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries beaten by Barnsley in FA Cup

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Match Report

Energetic Barnsley dump disjointed Norwich side out of the FA Cup

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus