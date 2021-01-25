City striker seals Swindon loan move

Breaking

Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 3:01 PM January 25, 2021

Norwich City striker Tyrese Omotoye will spend the rest of the season on loan at League One Swindon Town.

The teenage frontman made his fourth senior appearance on Saturday, when he replaced the injured Jordan Hugill in the second half of the Canaries' 1-0 FA Cup fourth round exit at Barnsley.

Hugill looks set to be sidelined for a number of games with his hamstring problem, but with Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah closing in on returns this weekend City have sanctioned a loan exit for Omotoye.

US international Sebastian Soto is poised to remain with the Canaries for the rest of the campaign once the club successfully complete a work permit application.

Farke has yet to work with the Californian frontman, who was recalled from a loan spell at Dutch club SC Telstar recently.

Omotoye's prolific spell at development level saw him sign a new contract keeping him at Carrow Road until 2024 over the festive period.

He's been on the bench for all of the Canaries' last 14 matches, after impressing at under-23 level earlier in the season, scoring seven goals in 12 games - including a hat-trick during an eye-catching 5-0 thrashing of League Two side Newport County in the Football League Trophy.

The Robins were promoted from League Two last season but sit-second-from-bottom.

John Sheridan's side drew 2-2 at promotion-chasing Charlton on Saturday, with former Norwich academy forward Diallang Jaiyesimi setting up the second goal, having been on loan at the County Ground last season and joined permanently after being released by Norwich.