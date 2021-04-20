Pressure on Hornets for title-hunting City

Video

Published: 6:15 AM April 20, 2021

Przemyslaw Placheta could be in line to feature against Watford with fitness doubts around both Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki after the Bournemouth defeat - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After the promotion party what else but go and write another chapter in a season to remember, with the Championship title up for grabs against Watford.

Daniel Farke joked on Mpnday he was too old to party into the early hours after bailing out of Saturday night's bash with the players and staff to mark a Premier League return.

That simply leaves the matter of a second consecutive Championship title on Farke’s watch if they can beat their nearest challengers at Carrow Road.

“I'm not sure how often this has happened in the history of the Championship, at least not for Norwich,” he said. “For that we would write another chapter of club history and of course we are already utterly motivated to do this again. We are greedy to finish in style. That includes winning the title. To be there with back to back promotions on this level is outstanding.

“We had a record season before at this level for the club and we are on the way to being even better this season. The main topic is always promotion. Whether we win the title or not we are back in the Premier League. The three topics were to be promoted, to be promoted automatically and win the title. I have the feeling these players deserve to crown themselves with some silverware and we know how great it is also to lift the trophy.”

Play-off chasing Bournemouth cashed in at the weekend after Norwich played 70 minutes with 10 men following Dimitris Giannoulis’ red card. But Farke is shifting the pressure onto Watford with the Hornets still having work to seal second spot.

“Whatever happens to us now this is a successful season. No one can take this away. We can’t lose anything in this game. We can only win,” he said. “We would still have other chances and be in the best position to win the title. I’m not interested in playing mind games. It will be two good sides who will go toe-to-toe. Watford have an experienced side. Like Bournemouth. It's impressive you have to say for all three teams to be up there because it's never easy after relegation.

"If I'm honest, I would have expected this because Bournemouth and Watford were more or less really established Premier League sides. It is probably even more impressive that we have done it when we had far less top flight experience and in the manner my lads have dominated this league so far.”

The hangovers may have cleared but Teemu Pukki (knee), Grant Hanley (ankle) and Todd Cantwell (adductor) ill be late calls.

Norwich City attacker Todd Cantwell complained of a problem with his adductor after the Cherries' setback - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“There are a few question marks. I hope all three will make it. They are not completely ruled out," said Farke. “Grant was able to finish the (Bournemouth) game. My physios gave me the sign to substitute him, but he's a strong lad from Scotland and we taped him up to get through the game.

"I'm pretty grateful that he went through this pain and it says a lot about his character. He could have made his life easy and said, ‘we are already promoted, I’ll just look after myself,’ but it says a lot about his character. I don't expect anything less from him. The ankle was pretty swollen. There is no major injury but we will have him in cotton wool for 24 hours.

“For Teemu and Todd, little question marks also. We had to substitute Teemu because he couldn’t sprint any more. Todd was reporting some problems after the game with his adductor.”

Grant Hanley played up with Norwich City set to replace him against Bournemouth following an ankle knock - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited



