PRESSER LIVE: Watford v Norwich City - Krul, Stiepi out. Gibson, Quintilla back

Published: 1:01 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 3:18 PM December 23, 2020

Ben Gibson and Tim Krul have missed Norwich City's recent Championship wins through injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship Boxing Day game at Watford - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Tim Krul will not return for City's festive league fixtures after the Dutch international underwent a course of injections either side of last weekend's Championship game against Cardiff.

Farke hinted Coventry City's FA Cup third round visit on January 9 could be a realistic target, after suffering a thigh issue in the win at Stoke in late November.

Marco Stiepermann will also miss out at Watford. Farke revealed he has been suffering with an ear infection, which has affected his balance in recent games, and City have taken the decision to give him a short break in order to return fighting fit.

In more positive injury news, Ben Gibson (hamstring) and Xavi Quintilla (hip) have both returned to training and are available for Watford.

Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) is still to return to team training and is not under consideration for Boxing Day.

Farke also confirmed Max Aarons is fine and has trained all week after he hobbled off in the closing stages of the Bluebirds' victory after rolling his ankle.

Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not expected to be in contention until early in the new year. Hernandez is in light training and Farke previously suggested he might be back in team training before the end of the year.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans for the new season.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

