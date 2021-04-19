PRESSER LIVE: City v Watford

Live

Published: 1:34 PM April 19, 2021

Norwich City have secured a place in the Premier League next season. But Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is one of the clubs looking to be part of a new European Super League project. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game against Watford - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

City will seal the title with a victory over their nearest challengers at Carrow Road on Tuesday night. Norwich go into the game with an eight point cushion and a place already secured in the Premier League next season despite a 3-1 weekend defeat to Bournemouth.

But overnight confirmation of a proposed European Super League project, with six of the top flight's elite on board, has shook the professional game.

Farke will be pressed for his view of a move that could change to face of English football ahead of the Canaries' return to the big time.

On the pitch, Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured against Bournemouth. Teemu Pukki was withdrawn before the hour mark and had an ice pack around his knee on the sidelines following a first half challenge.

Adam Idah and Michael McGovern re-joined full team training last week. Christoph Zimmermann is doing his rehab after a recent hamstring injury and Farke still holds out a glimmer of hope he can be back before the end of the season next month.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) are longer term absentees. Midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is another out for the season after suffering a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem.

Rupp does not require surgery for a tendon issue but is expected to be out for four to five weeks.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

• Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1:45pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Hornets throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com



