Farke maps out why Watford way is not for City

Published: 6:00 AM December 26, 2020

Emi Buendia is in a rich vein of form for Norwich City. The Argentine scored his sixth of the season in the 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff City at Carrow Road last weekend - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke has enough on his plate guiding Norwich City along a tricky Championship path to dispense advice to the likes of Watford.

The Canaries’ chief has seen off five permanent managers at the Hornets ahead of Boxing Night’s trip to Vicarage Road - the first game in charge for Spaniard Xisco Munoz, the club’s 13th different manager in eight years.

Farke may increasingly be a rare commodity in a perilous profession, but feels his longevity underscores why City try to operate to a different set of rules.

“I am far away from giving advice to other clubs to stick with managers. We know that is in short supply in this business,” he said. “But if you are convinced you have the right person, or right sporting director or player, then you cannot be addicted totally to the result on a Saturday or a Tuesday.

"I wouldn’t label us as a role model. Each club has to find its own way.

“It is difficult to compare our situation. We got promoted as a big surprise and we were the only self-funded club at that level. We decided to invest in infrastructure and had to pay for some sins of the past. In terms of the financial risk we were working to the mid- and longer-term picture.

"Watford has spent several years in a row in the Premier League and they want to get back there.”

Norwich woke up on Christmas Day five points clear of the chasing pack, and Farke has had the luxury of a full week to prepare - in contrast to the frenetic recent spell that has helped propel his team forward.

Michael McGovern will continue in goal for Norwich City with Tim Krul poised to miss out until the new year with a thigh injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“This is the first time in ages we are there with a proper training week. Before now it was about smaller groups, recovery sessions, and not really being able to work on team tactical topics,” he said.

“For players like Kieran Dowell or Ben Gibson it is important to train in those bigger areas to get the feeling for the space and the positions we need to take up on the pitch.

“We were able to give the lads some rest as well. Not just for the body but the head. For the ones who are not 18 any more it is important to share the load, but in this period now with three games in eight days or so we will need to make changes. But we will not be rotating on seven or eight positions."

Farke spoke after the recent Cardiff home win about focusing on what his squad can control in the pursuit of promotion. That excludes the on going situation in regard to the pandemic, and spectators inside stadiums.

Both Rotherham and Millwall have called games off due to the impact of coronavirus, and with Norfolk now in the highest tier of restrictions Farke knows it is a fast moving situation.

Watford have had five permanent coaches since Daniel Farke has been in charge at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

“We are working and living in strange and difficult times. But the safety of human beings is paramount,” he said. “If there are decisions to play without supporters or even postpone games you have to accept this. We will follow the decisions of the key people.

"Football is important but more important is the safe and healthy of each human being. We know our responsibility.

"In difficult times we can cheer people up and have some other topics to talk about instead of just this pandemic, but we know the rules can change quickly. When the numbers are increasing we have to work even more disciplined and strictly.

"I can only speak for our club and community and they have done a brilliant job adapting to the situation. We were testing more often than we needed to in terms of the players.”