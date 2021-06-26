Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Former City fitness chief leaves West Brom

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:54 PM June 26, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM June 26, 2021
Head Of Sports Science Nick Davies during pre season training camp at Achental Golf Resort, Grassau

Former Norwich City head of sports science Nick Davies has left his role at West Brom. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nick Davies, former head of sports science at Norwich City, has left his role at West Brom after three years.

The experienced Welshman worked at City for four years after following former manager Chris Hughton from Birmingham to join the club in 2013.

Davies also worked under Neil Adams and Alex Neil before he departed the club in 2017 as sporting director Stuart Webber looked to revamp the sporting side of the club. Chris Domogalla arrived as Daniel Farke's chosen man in the head of performance role. 

Training Ground Guru are reporting that Davies has mutually agreed to leave his post at the Hawthorns after three years in the Midlands. 

Davies joined the Baggies' backroom staff in 2018 after Darren Moore was handed the managerial reins on a permanent basis. He went on to work under Jimmy Shan, Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce during his time at the club.

The decision to leave the Hawthorns arrives days after Barnsley's Valerien Ismael was appointed as the head coach after Allardyce stepped down following the Baggies relegation from the top-flight last season. 

Nick Davies and Timm Klose of Norwich before the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West B

Nick Davies (left) greets Timm Klose as Norwich City faced West Brom in 2019.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Barcelona want to sell forward
  2. 2 WINDOW WATCH: All the latest Norwich City transfer talk
  3. 3 City new boy 'as good as Buendia' - expert verdict
  1. 4 Hanley injury not as bad as first feared
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Midfielder wants clarity from French champions
  3. 6 City star left 'disappointed' after injury hampered Euros experience
  4. 7 City face fight with Rangers in Gilmour chase
  5. 8 Andy Hughes to link up with City coaching team for pre-season
  6. 9 City cool interest in Ajer
  7. 10 Confirmed: Lotus is Norwich City's new Premier League shirt sponsor
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Billy Gilmour is best staying at Chelsea says Graeme Souness, with Norwich City set for a season long loan swoop

Video

Gilmour should snub City says Souness

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica is a class signing for Norwich City following his move from Werder Bremen

Video

'Champions League' quality Rashica is a coup for City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Clarke signs for Norwich City.

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Posh talent 'over the moon' to seal Canaries switch

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City keeper John Ruddy has signed a one year contract extension at Wolves

Video

Ex-City keeper signs new Wolves deal

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus