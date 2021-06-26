Former City fitness chief leaves West Brom

Video

Published: 4:54 PM June 26, 2021 Updated: 4:59 PM June 26, 2021

Former Norwich City head of sports science Nick Davies has left his role at West Brom. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Nick Davies, former head of sports science at Norwich City, has left his role at West Brom after three years.

The experienced Welshman worked at City for four years after following former manager Chris Hughton from Birmingham to join the club in 2013.

Davies also worked under Neil Adams and Alex Neil before he departed the club in 2017 as sporting director Stuart Webber looked to revamp the sporting side of the club. Chris Domogalla arrived as Daniel Farke's chosen man in the head of performance role.

Training Ground Guru are reporting that Davies has mutually agreed to leave his post at the Hawthorns after three years in the Midlands.

Davies joined the Baggies' backroom staff in 2018 after Darren Moore was handed the managerial reins on a permanent basis. He went on to work under Jimmy Shan, Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce during his time at the club.

The decision to leave the Hawthorns arrives days after Barnsley's Valerien Ismael was appointed as the head coach after Allardyce stepped down following the Baggies relegation from the top-flight last season.