Canaries winger set to end Lynn loan for League Two move

Published: 1:17 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM January 13, 2021

Simon Power is poised to finish his King's Lynn Town loan and cut ties with Norwich City to step up his development with a move to League Two side Harrogate Town.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has scored two goals in 13 games during his second spell with the Linnets but has been offered a Football League chance by former Lynn defender Simon Weaver.

Power is out of contract at Norwich at the end of this season, with the club holding the option for a further year, but it's understood he's being allowed to join Harrogate on a free - but with a sell-on clause in case he does kick on.

The deal has not been confirmed by any of the clubs involved yet but we understand the move could be completed this week.

Another League Two side, Cambridge United, as well as National League play-off hopefuls Bromley, are believed to have also been interested - with Lynn willing to match the wages the winger was being offered if he'd decided to see out his season-long loan.

Harrogate signed academy midfielder William Hondermarck from the Canaries last week, with the French 20-year-old making his League Two debut on Saturday, coming on in the 82nd minute of a 2-1 defeat at Cambridge United.

Hondermarck was brought up in the Republic of Ireland and, like Power, gained senior experience in the Irish second tier before moving to Norwich.

The speedy attacker was signed from UC Dublin in January 2018 and after impressing at under-23 level went out for his first taste of loan action a year later, scoring once in 10 games in the Dutch second tier for Dordrecht.

Surprise transfer links with huge clubs followed in the summer of 2019, with TeamTalk claiming Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven had all been alerted to Power's impressive pace as he won four caps as the Ireland U21s reached the semi-finals of the prestigious Toulon Tournament.

A loan to Scottish Premiership side Ross County followed at the start of 2019-20 but just four appearances saw that cut short and Power joined the promotion push at King's Lynn Town midway through that season.

Two goals in six games, both of which came in a crucial 2-1 win away to promotion rivals Gateshead, helped to seal the National League North title when it was eventually decided using the points-per-game method after the season had to be halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far during the current campaign the 22-year-old had started eight of his 13 appearances for Ian Culverhouse, including the 1-0 win away to League Two side Port Vale in the FA Cup first round.

Power would leave with the Linnets - who also have Norwich keeper Archie Mair starting regularly for them - sat 20th in the National League table but six points clear of the bottom three.

It's understood the ambitious Irishman feels he needs to play at a higher level if he is to catch the eye of clubs further up the pyramid.

He would join a Harrogate squad sat 18th in League Two and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Weaver - a former defender who scored three goals in 22 games for King's Lynn when the club was in Conference North in 2008-09 - led the North Yorkshire club to promotion to the Football League for the first time last season, thanks to a 3-1 win over Notts County in the National League play-off final at Wembley.

Their next scheduled game is at home to Exeter in League Two on Saturday, when Lynn are due to travel to Hornchurch in the FA Trophy.