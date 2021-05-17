Canaries winger named in Poland squad ahead of Euros

Published: 11:10 AM May 17, 2021

Przemyslaw Placheta was wrapped in a Polish flag as Norwich City lifted the Championship trophy at Oakwell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He may not have started a Norwich City game since early February but the pace and potential of Przemek Placheta has earned the winger a place in the preliminary Poland squad ahead of the Euros.

The speedy 23-year-old was promoted from the under-21 squad in November by senior boss Paulo Sousa, after featuring regularly for the Canaries during the first half of the Championship season, scoring once and winning two penalties in 14 appearances.

He started two games during the November international break, a 2-0 home friendly win over Ukraine and a 2-1 home defeat to Holland in the Nations League, hitting the post with City team-mate Tim Krul in goal for the hosts.

However, a hamstring injury saw Placheta miss the majority of December and after struggling to impress during Emi Buendia's suspension in February, he was taken 'out of the spotlight' by head coach Daniel Farke following a 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

With the eventual champions then embarking on a club-record winning streak of nine games, he was given just one brief cameo in the next 10 games but was still called up by Poland for the start of World Cup qualification in March.

He won his third cap during the final 30 minutes of a 3-0 home win over Andorra but was kept on the bench during a 3-3 draw in Hungary and a 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley.

Following that he featured as a substitute in five of City's final eight matches as they won the Championship title but was kept on the bench for the final two matches.

That means in total the Pole scored one goal and assisted another during 28 appearances, 12 of which were starts, following a summer switch from Slask Wroclaw in a deal reportedly worth around £2million.

The season before, Placheta had scored eight goals in 35 games in the Polish top flight for Wroclaw while featuring regularly for his country at under-21 level.

It remains to be seen if he will get a Premier League opportunity next season or if Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber think it's better for him to be playing regularly out on loan, as he is under contract until 2024.

Przemyslaw Placheta, left, congratulates Jordan Hugill after the striker put Norwich 7-0 up against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poland boss Sousa has decided to name his 26-man squad already, with four players to join the initial training camp in Opalenica as reserves, with friendlies planned against Russia in Wroclaw on June 1 and Iceland in Poznan on June 9.

Then during the Euros, the Poles will face Slovakia and Sweden in St Petersburg, either side of a clash with group favourites Spain in Seville.

