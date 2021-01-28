TV switch for City's trip to Wycombe

Video

Published: 12:15 PM January 28, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM January 28, 2021

Norwich City's Championship trip to Wycombe next month has been selected for live television coverage - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will now travel to Wycombe in the Championship on Sunday February 28 (midday kick-off) after the game was selected for live television coverage.

Daniel Farke's leaders were scheduled to visit Adams Park the day before, but the game has now been moved for Sky Sports coverage.

The Canaries confirmed the news on their official channels on Thursday lunchtime.

Supporters without a Sky Sports subscription will be updated on how they can follow the game in due course.

City had a hard-fought 2-1 home win over the newly-promoted club in October. Mario Vrancic's superb stoppage time free kick sealed the points after Teemu Pukki's early opener. The game also saw Adam Idah earn a red card and a three match ban for a tussle with the grounded Joe Jacobsen in stoppage time.