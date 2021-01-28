Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

TV switch for City's trip to Wycombe

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:15 PM January 28, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM January 28, 2021
Norwich City's Championship trip to Wycombe next month has been selected for live television coverage

Norwich City's Championship trip to Wycombe next month has been selected for live television coverage - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will now travel to Wycombe in the Championship on Sunday February 28 (midday kick-off) after the game was selected for live television coverage.

Daniel Farke's leaders were scheduled to visit Adams Park the day before, but the game has now been moved for Sky Sports coverage. 

The Canaries confirmed the news on their official channels on Thursday lunchtime.

Supporters without a Sky Sports subscription will be updated on how they can follow the game in due course.

City had a hard-fought 2-1 home win over the newly-promoted club in October. Mario Vrancic's superb stoppage time free kick sealed the points after Teemu Pukki's early opener. The game also saw Adam Idah earn a  red card and a three match ban for a tussle with the grounded Joe Jacobsen in stoppage time.  

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City star tipped to reject move to Tottenham

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon

Video

Soto's striker instinct is clear - now he needs to prove it at Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Video

City midfielder returns to Norfolk after loan spell terminated

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Giannoulis in contention for Boro clash - as City secure work permit

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus