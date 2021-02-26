Opinion
PRESSER LIVE: Wycombe v City
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game at Wycombe - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.
The Canaries got their own blow in first during the week but all their chief promotion rivals will have played before they kick off at Adams Park on Sunday lunchtime.
Farke will provide a full fitness update on the players who featured in the 3-1 midweek win at Birmingham City. Ben Gibson missed that game with a back complaint.
Striker Jordan Hugill made his comeback from a hamstring injury with a late cameo from the bench that included the defensive clearing header which sparked the final goal scored by Olly Skipp.
Marco Stiepermann starts for the development squad again at Middlesbrough's U23s on Friday afternoon after recovering from Epstein-Barr virus, and will step up his first team claims from next week.
January signing Orjan Nyland was poised to join team training in recent days, as he works his way to full fitness after back surgery prior to Christmas.
Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees.
Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.
Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.
• Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1:45pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game at Wycombe throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com