'Hopefully Pep enjoyed that' - Farke savours Wycombe win

Published: 3:17 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 3:33 PM February 28, 2021

Daniel Farke gets his point across in Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win at Wycombe - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City moved seven points clear of their Championship rivals in a 2-0 win at Wycombe on Sunday - and Daniel Farke hopes it made good watching for Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City chief revealed he loves to follow the Canaries.

Guardiola disclosed he is friends with Farke and likes to watch Norwich in his down time ahead of the weekend. City put on a show again in front of the television cameras at Adams Park, with Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah on target.

"I hope it was meant as a compliment. I watch golf to relax but the problem is I fall asleep at times," joked Farke. "Listen, I know it was meant as a compliment. I don't speak in public about this but I have a really good relationship with Pep.

"We talk a lot. We are close friends. I know he follows what we are doing and is always asking, 'what are you doing with your Norwich team' so I know he is a fan of us.

"There is worse comments than if one of the best coaches in the world says he likes to watch our football. He loves to follow our football club.

"Hopefully he enjoyed the game today with a little cake on the sofa because they had a great win on Saturday.

"I am not surprised. I knew for quite some time he follows our games. It is good Norwich have a fan in Pep Guardiola."

Farke's table toppers had to repel Wycombe's robust challenge before some attacking quality sealed a fifth straight win.

"I expected them to be tough. We knew they would be well structured and fighting for their lives," he said. "It was tough to open them up. You have to be relentless and patient. To return to the dressing room with a clean sheet, two goals, and we should score more.

"We hit the bar, Onel Hernandez and Emi Buendia had big chances. They are always difficult with the long throw ins and their physical threat or a corner kick or free kick.

"I felt it was well deserved. I expect Swansea will win their games in hand so maybe the gap is a bit smaller. It is not that important. We are happy with 70 points at this stage but we have to keep going.

"I am only willing to speak about more when we have 80 points, because you are 100pc safe in the play-offs. In this league, momentum can change quickly. Two or three poor results in a promotion race and things can change quickly."



