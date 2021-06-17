City title winner Xavi attracting interest

Video

Published: 11:31 AM June 17, 2021

Xavi Quintilla could be on the move again after a season long loan at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's former loan signing, Xavi Quintilla, is being targeted by a trio of relegated La Liga clubs following his Carrow Road stint.

The popular left back, who endured an injury-hit spell and was also diagnosed with coronavirus following a season long move from Villarreal, is reportedly not part of Unai Emery's plans at the Europa League winners.

Pelea entre los tres descendidos a 2A para disponer en sus filas del jugador del @VillarrealCF Quintillà. https://t.co/cfTcHHezld pic.twitter.com/qzjVleewnX — Cazurreando.com (@cazurreando_com) June 12, 2021

But all three clubs who dropped out of the Spanish top flight last season, Huesca, Real Valladolid and Eibar, have been linked with a summer move for the 24-year-old.

Quintilla has two years left on his current contract with The Yellow Submarines, but Spanish journalist, Ángel García, reports serious interest in the attacking full back.

Quintilla was identified by the Canaries as Jamal Lewis' replacement for the Championship push but a persistent hip issue opened the door for Jacob Sorensen to deputise as an emergency left back, before City signed Dimitris Giannoulis in January.

Promotion to the Premier League triggered a permanent deal for the Greek international, although Quintilla did score twice over the run in when Giannoulis was suspended, including a superb free kick in the title-sealing home win over Reading.

City head coach Daniel Farke insisted afterwards Quintilla played his part on and off the pitch, despite being limited to 11 Championship appearances.

“Everyone loves him in this group. He is such a great personality,” said the City chief. “He was struggling with so many odds against him during the season. He deserved that moment.

"At times it was even cruel to leave him out of the squad because he is so unbelievably professional, always with a smile on his face. Plus he has lots of quality.

“Yes, it was a difficult season for him on a personal level. It means a lot to be one of the members who have represented this yellow shirt. A fantastic player and even more importantly a fantastic human being.”