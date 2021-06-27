Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Former City winger joins Bulgarian side

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:07 AM June 27, 2021   
Former Norwich City winger Yanic Wildschut has completed his move to Bulgarian top-flight side CSKA Sofia.

The Dutch winger was playing in Israel for Maccabi Haifa after being released by City back in 2019, and made 17 appearances in the league for them last season. 

The Dutch winger was playing in Israel for Maccabi Haifa after being released by City back in 2019, and made 17 appearances in the league for them last season. 

CSKA Sofia have swooped to secure his services and have convince the powerful wideman to join them in Bulgaria. Wildschut's new side finished third in the Parva Liga last season. 

The Dutch U21 international signed for Norwich in a move worth around £4m but struggled to impress during a two-year spell at Carrow Road. Wildschut reflected on his time in Norfolk back in December, and believed he never got the chance to showcase his ability to City supporters.

MORE: Yanic Wildschut on why his Norwich City move didn't work out

“I never got to show Norwich fans what I was about and why I got the move. That’s something I regret. I was coming for a big fee and big expectations, but it didn’t work out. I couldn’t repay the club’s trust in me, and that’s something I regret when I look back at my career at Norwich.”

He was subsequently released in 2019 after being surplus to requirements as Daniel Farke continued to shape his squad ahead of their Premier League campaign, and Wildschut moved to Israel hoping to refresh his career. The ex-Wigan winger made 29 appearances for City, scoring on two occasions. 

