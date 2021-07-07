Eight youngsters handed professional deals at City

Video

Published: 5:22 PM July 7, 2021

Republic of Ireland youth international Josh Giurgi is one of eight players to sign professional terms at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have announced that eight academy prospects have signed professional terms with the club.

They include new additions Kenny Coker, who joined the club earlier this summer from Southend United, and goalkeeper Dylan Berry who arrives from Northampton Town.

Coker has signed a three-year deal at the club after joining from the recently relegated Essex outfit in May this year. The 17-year-old has already made his senior debut at Roots Hall and was highly thought of at the Shrimpers.

Berry, a tall goalkeeper, will link up with the under-23s side and put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club possessing a one-year option. The shot-stopper featured on the bench for Northampton on multiple occasions in League One last season.

Winger Josh Giurgi, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level, has agreed a fresh one-year contract with the Canaries. Alongside Andrew Omobamidele, the teenager joined Norwich from Leixlip United in 2018 and can play a range of positions across the front line.

Nelson Khumbeni has been with the club since he was an under 9 and the combative midfielder has also signed a one-year extension. He was a part of City's EFL Trophy squad that reached the second round of the competition before being knocked out by Russell Martin's MK Dons in December.

Under 18 players Oscar Thorn, Brad Hills and Saxon Earley have also committed their respective futures to the club.

Thorn and Hills have signed until June 2023, with year options, and Early has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal, also with a year option. All eight players will spend the next season continuing their development in the club's U23 and U18 ranks.