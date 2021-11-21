Todd Cantwell stretches to keep the ball in play during the first half of Norwich City's win over Southampton at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Todd Cantwell has acknowledged his return to Premier League action didn't quite go to plan but has signalled he is ready to work his way back into form.

The 23-year-old hadn't played for the first team in almost three months after falling out of favour under Daniel Farke but was given a start in Dean Smith's first match in charge.

However, a rusty 45 minutes that included flashes of the attacker's skill but also featured a couple of sloppy defensive moments that had some fans groaning, Cantwell was taken off at the break.

Josh Sargent came on to the right wing and Milot Rashica was switched to the left, contributing to a much better second half that saw City earn a 2-1 win over Southampton.

"Felt incredible to be in front of the fans today, loved getting a runout," Cantwell posted on his social media accounts.

"Time to build on a great result and get back to my best soon."

The three points gave the new head coach an ideal start at Carrow Road, with Teemu Pukki's early equaliser added to by a Grant Hanley winner in the 79th minute.

Canaries keeper Tim Krul celebrated heartily at full-time and posted on Twitter to say: "Back-to-back wins. Nothing beats that winning feeling."

Back to Back wins..

Nothing beats that winning feeling. #ncfc 🔰 pic.twitter.com/G4okCIpRGY — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) November 20, 2021

Right-back Max Aarons registered his first assist of the top-flight season, crossing for Pukki to squeeze a header past Alex McCarthy in the eighth minute.

Concluding his Instagram post with a hand-shaking emoji and tagging in the Finland star, he wrote: "What a win!!! Big performance and a huge three points, let’s go!"

Milot Rashica described the win as: "A big step in the right direction."

While Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour, who delivered the corner for Hanley's winner, wrote: "Massive three points. Let’s keep working!"

Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams posted a photo of him celebrating the winner, posting: "Enjoy the rest of your weekend Canaries, you deserve it!"

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Canaries, you deserve it! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lmFmu9QJSE — Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) November 20, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis didn't make it onto the pitch but said: "Great result! Well done lads."

While back-up goalkeeper Michael McGovern wasn't in the squad but got in on the act as City's official Twitter account posted a photo of him celebrating with Krul at full-time.

