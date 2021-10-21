Cantwell missing as City prepare for Chelsea trip

Gallery

Todd Cantwell wasn't involved as Norwich City continued their preparations for Saturday's game away to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Cantwell wasn't involved in the squad for Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Brighton despite head coach Daniel Farke stating that the attacking midfielder had been training fully in the days before the game, after dealing with a sore Achilles heel.

The 23-year-old hasn't played for over a month, initially missing two games due to personal issues and then the 0-0 draw at Burnley ahead of the international break.

Farke explained after the draw with the Seagulls that he had just chosen Kieran Dowell ahead of Cantwell on the bench as they were similar players, with the Canaries academy product confirming on his Instagram earlier this week that he wasn't injured.

Cantwell wasn't involved in the early stages of this morning's training session though, that the media were invited to take photos of ahead of Saturday's game.

Sam Byram and Przemek Placheta were both involved as they continues easing their way back to full fitness but Christoph Zimmermann wasn't involved, with Farke revealing last week that the centre-back may need ankle surgery.

Mathias Normann was involved in the warm-ups and team-bonding games ahead of full training, having been forced off with cramp in the 76th minute against Brighton.

City head for west London looking to maintain the defensive resilience that has brought the first two points since promotion but remain bottom, having scored two and conceded 16 in eight games.

The promoted Canaries will travel looking to pull off an upset against last season's Champions League winners, with Thomas Tuchel's team sitting top thanks to seven wins and a draw, scoring 16 and conceding three.

The Blues were made to work hard for a 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday evening though and were in action again on Wednesday night, going with a full-strength side to make sure of victory over Swedish side Malmo in the Champions League.

Tuchel confirmed after the win that strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were both set to miss "some matches" after limping off during the first half.

Norwich boss Farke - who was under-23s boss when Tuchel was the first-team manager at Borussia Dortmund - will provide his latest team news when he speaks to the media at lunchtime on Friday.

- You can see more photos from the training session in the gallery above

