'My journey has been life-changing' - Cantwell reflects on three years since his City debut
Three years ago today Todd Cantwell was making his Norwich City debut. This weekend the academy product was scoring his 10th Canaries goal.
It was on January 17, 2018 that Daniel Farke brought the attacking midfielder on in the 86th minute of an FA Cup third round replay at Stamford Bridge with the Canaries trailing Premier League opposition 1-0.
Four minutes into injury-time and left-back Jamal Lewis appeared in the box to head in Timm Klose's cross and the youngster raised in Dereham was celebrating with his team-mates in front of the 3,000 delirious travelling City fans.
That night would end in penalty shoot-out defeat but it was the start of an exciting three years for Cantwell, who had joined Norwich as an under-11.
"Three years ago today I made my debut," Cantwell posted on Instagram, with a selection of photos of him in action for City.
"My journey has been life-changing and it’s a message to anyone that, with hard work and self-belief, where you can get to too. The journey continues."
Swiftly following on from that debut was a loan spell in Holland, playing a prominent role in Fortuna Sittard earning promotion to the top flight.
His development continued with some promising contributions to the Canaries winning the Championship title in 2018-19, scoring once in 24 games.
Having claimed the number 14 shirt previously worn by the legendary Wes Hoolahan, Cantwell quickly looked comfortable with the pace of Premier League and scored six goals during the first half of the season to break into the England Under-21 squad.
The pain of relegation back to the Championship would follow but after months of transfer speculation and a few games out with a hip problem, the 'Dereham Deco' has reemerged as an important player for Farke.
Three goals and two assists from his nine games since returning to fitness have Cantwell dreaming of a return to the big time - and reflecting on how much he has already achieved, during his 82 games so far as a senior Canaries player.