Published: 6:00 PM April 18, 2021

Todd Cantwell was in the thick of the Canaries' promotion celebrations at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The full extent of Norwich City's achievement hasn't quite hit home for local lad Todd Cantwell just yet but the academy product is thrilled that the Canaries have given their absent fans plenty to smile about.

Cantwell has played a crucial part in the Canaries' success this season, after a shaky start to the campaign, to enjoy a second Championship promotion at just 23 years old.

“It’s amazing. It probably won’t hit me as much until I finish my football because it’s a bit surreal," the 'Dereham Deco' said as he stepped away from the Carrow Road celebrations briefly.

“Obviously it’s surreal that the fans aren’t here as well, it’s been a strange season, but we’ve brought a lot of joy to the county.

“We’re glad we could do what we wanted to do and go back up to the Premier League.”

The surreal element was created by Swansea and Brentford being held to home draws by Wycombe and Millwall respectively early on Saturday afternoon, to ensure City would finish in the top two.

Daniel Farke's team were beaten 3-1 by Bournemouth in an evening kick-off, with Dimitris Giannoulis controversially sent off in the 18th minute when the hosts were leading thanks to an early Emi Buendia goal.

“It was strange, sat in the hotel and the sun was beaming, looking at results and thinking it would be nice if we were up before," Cantwell continued.

“But ultimately we had a task ahead of us, there is bit of disappointment that we didn’t win, it’s a shame but we’ve done our hard work and hopefully we can clinch the title.”

That opportunity comes on Tuesday when second-placed Watford head to Carrow Road knowing that defeat will mean the Canaries are champions.

It looks likely that City will be without Giannoulis for three games though, having unfortunately stood on Ben Pearson's leg as the Bournemouth midfielder powered into a tackle and slid under him, with referee Graham Scott deeming it to have been a dangerous challenge.

“It’s controversial, I don’t want to go into that too much," Cantwell concluded. "It’s questionable. It felt different on the pitch to how it might have looked on TV or whatever.

“But with Teemu and Emi, we’ve got it in us to kill teams and unfortunately that got taken away from us because they’re good enough to pin us in.

“It was a shame but we’ve done what we needed to do and we’re up now.”

- You can listen to the latest edition of the Pink Un Podcast above, as our Canaries reporters savour the promotion party. Click here to subscribe to our weekly show.