Published: 5:30 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 11:37 PM August 24, 2021

Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City took a break from their bruising return to Premier League life as they thrashed Bournemouth 6-0 in the League Cup.

Our reporters were at Carrow Road to bring you all of the updates from the second-round tie; before, during and after the game.

The tie offers a chance for players to stake a claim for a starting role ahead of Saturday's home league clash with Leicester.

Daniel Farke's team lost 3-0 to Liverpool on home soil on the opening weekend of the season and were thrashed 5-0 away to champions Manchester City on Saturday.

The Cherries arrive having made a decent start to the Championship campaign under new manager Scott Parker, sitting seventh after two wins and two draws.

They eased to a 5-0 win at MK Dons in the first round but allowed a two-goal lead to slip in a 2-2 home league draw with Blackpool on Saturday.

