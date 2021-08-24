NCFC LIVE: Joy of six for Canaries in the cup
Norwich City took a break from their bruising return to Premier League life as they thrashed Bournemouth 6-0 in the League Cup.
Our reporters were at Carrow Road to bring you all of the updates from the second-round tie; before, during and after the game.
The tie offers a chance for players to stake a claim for a starting role ahead of Saturday's home league clash with Leicester.
Daniel Farke's team lost 3-0 to Liverpool on home soil on the opening weekend of the season and were thrashed 5-0 away to champions Manchester City on Saturday.
The Cherries arrive having made a decent start to the Championship campaign under new manager Scott Parker, sitting seventh after two wins and two draws.
They eased to a 5-0 win at MK Dons in the first round but allowed a two-goal lead to slip in a 2-2 home league draw with Blackpool on Saturday.
