NCFC LIVE: Joy of six for Canaries in the cup

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:30 PM August 24, 2021    Updated: 11:37 PM August 24, 2021
Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round ma

Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City took a break from their bruising return to Premier League life as they thrashed Bournemouth 6-0 in the League Cup.

Our reporters were at Carrow Road to bring you all of the updates from the second-round tie; before, during and after the game.

The tie offers a chance for players to stake a claim for a starting role ahead of Saturday's home league clash with Leicester.

Daniel Farke's team lost 3-0 to Liverpool on home soil on the opening weekend of the season and were thrashed 5-0 away to champions Manchester City on Saturday.

The Cherries arrive having made a decent start to the Championship campaign under new manager Scott Parker, sitting seventh after two wins and two draws.

They eased to a 5-0 win at MK Dons in the first round but allowed a two-goal lead to slip in a 2-2 home league draw with Blackpool on Saturday.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in the live blog above

