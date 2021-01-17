Video
Watch extended highlights of Norwich City's win at Cardiff
Norwich City strengthed their promotion prospects with a 2-1 win at Cardiff - and now you can re-live the victory in South Wales with extended highlights.
Grant Hanley's early header was added to by Todd Cantwell midway through the first half, with the leaders looking a class above their opponents.
The Bluebirds did improve after the break though and pulled a goal back through Joe Ralls, only for skipper Marlon Pack to be sent off for a second yellow card after lunging in on Oliver Skipp.
With Bourenmouth losing 1-0 at Luton, the win moved Daniel Farke's team eight points clear of third place as the second half of the season began.
Second-placed Swansea moved back to within four points during the evening thanks to a 2-0 win at Barnsley but the gap to third and a 14-point cushion to seventh place leaves the Canaries in a great position.
- You can watch highlights of the game above and see the verdict of our chief Norwich City reporter David Freezer below
