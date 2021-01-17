Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Watch extended highlights of Norwich City's win at Cardiff

David Freezer

Published: 9:19 AM January 17, 2021   
Josh Murphy of Cardiff City and Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium

Josh Murphy of Cardiff City and Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City strengthed their promotion prospects with a 2-1 win at Cardiff - and now you can re-live the victory in South Wales with extended highlights.

Grant Hanley's early header was added to by Todd Cantwell midway through the first half, with the leaders looking a class above their opponents.

The Bluebirds did improve after the break though and pulled a goal back through Joe Ralls, only for skipper Marlon Pack to be sent off for a second yellow card after lunging in on Oliver Skipp.

With Bourenmouth losing 1-0 at Luton, the win moved Daniel Farke's team eight points clear of third place as the second half of the season began.

Second-placed Swansea moved back to within four points during the evening thanks to a 2-0 win at Barnsley but the gap to third and a 14-point cushion to seventh place leaves the Canaries in a great position.

- You can watch highlights of the game above and see the verdict of our chief Norwich City reporter David Freezer below

