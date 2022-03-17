‘Really positive’ - Carlisle boss pleased with City youngster

Loan review

It has proved something of a frustrating season for young forward Tyrese Omotoye as he gets his first taste of loan action away from Norwich City.

The 19-year-old came back into the Carlisle United team in midweek though and was part of an attempt to push for an equaliser during a 2-1 home defeat to promotion-chasing Newport County.

Paul Simpson returned to Brunton Park as manager last month and had inspired four successive wins to lift Carlisle away from relegation trouble in League Two.

Canaries loanee Omotoye only made it off the bench in the first of those, a 1-0 win away to survival rivals Leyton Orient – where the teen spent the first half of the season on the fringes, making eight appearances.

Former Preston and Shrewsbury boss Simpson - who managed England youngsters including Kieran Dowell and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to their Under-20 World Cup triumph in 2017 – gave the City prospect another chance on Tuesday though.

Omotoye came on in the 52nd minute with the hosts already trailing and pressed his claim for more game time, although was unable to take a late opportunity to score his first goal at professional level.

“He was really positive,” Simpson told local newspaper the News & Star. “I spoke to Tyrese on Monday and just said that’s where I see him being a threat – out wide, going and being positive and getting at people, because he loves that one-v-one situation.

“He got into some good areas. He was a little bit unfortunate he blazed over the bar; with a little bit of calmness and a bit more experience he might have been able to just stroke it to the far post, and if he doesn’t score maybe somebody gets the bits.

“But we have to accept these lads are learning the game; that’s why they’re here, they’re all learning the game and will all benefit from it if we can just be patient and stay with them.”

Prolific form at U18 and U23 level earned Omotoye a chance in the Norwich first team last season when injuries had caused problems, making four senior appearances and signing a contract until 2024.

Six of his eight appearances for Carlisle have been starts so far but all of those starts were under former boss Keith Millen - with one assist to his name so far.

The Cumbrians face derby action on Saturday when they make the short trip to Barrow.

