City striker close to permanent exit to Championship rivals

Published: 10:30 AM December 27, 2020 Updated: 11:43 AM December 27, 2020

Carlton Morris is edging closer to the exit door at Norwich City, with the 25-year-old in-talks over a permanent move to Championship side Barnsley.

The Canaries have sanctioned the move and will receive a fee for the striker, who is set to enter the final six months of his contract.

Barnsley are due to face City on January 2, but the deal to take Morris to Oakwell isn't expected to be completed in time for him to face his current club. They currently sit 10th in the second-tier having won four of their last five fixtures under new boss Valerin Ismael.

Morris has spent the first half of the season on loan at MK Dons but was left out of their 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers as he puts the finishing touches on his move away from the club he won the FA Youth Cup with in 2013.

The only senior appearance of Carlton Morris' Norwich career was against Wigan in a Championship game in March 2015 Picture: Richard Calver/Focus Images - Credit: Richard Calver/Focus Images Ltd

MK Dons boss Russell Martin revealed after the game that Morris' absence was due to him holding talks over the move after Norwich accepted a bid from Barnsley.

"Carlton is in talks about a permanent move to a Championship club," Martin told the MK Citizen. "Norwich have been really transparent and open about it. And credit to him, he was willing to play today but it's a tough one – I know what's at stake for him and his career.





"We'd have loved to sign him, and he'd have loved to have stayed but with the salary cap, we cannot compete with a Championship club - that's the brutal reality. Norwich were happy for him to stay with us, but he's in the last six months of his contract and it's an offer they cannot turn down.

Milton Keynes Dons' Carlton Morris (right) and Southampton's Sam Bellis battle for the ball the Papa John's Trophy match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. - Credit: PA

"As much as I'd have loved to have played him, whether it was conscious or subconscious, I don't think he'd have been able to give everything. It's a really tough position to be in as a player.

"If the move falls through, he will remain with us until the end of the season as planned. If not, I'll go on record to thank him for his efforts over the last year on and off the pitch. He has been a big part of what we're doing, and a big character who we will miss. We will have to work hard to replace him.

"Especially in the last few weeks, he has been outstanding, so it is no surprise to me that clubs are interested in him, even if he hasn't got the goals he would have liked. It's a big loss for us, but it gives others opportunities and they have to take it."

He has only made one senior appearance for the Canaries which arrived as City lost 1-0 to Wigan Athletic in 2015.