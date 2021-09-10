Championship deal for midfielder after Canaries exit

Published: 4:14 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 4:19 PM September 10, 2021

Young midfielder William Hondermarck has earned a contract with a Championship club following the end of his Norwich City contract this summer.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Harrogate but only made three appearances and didn't have his City contract renewed.

He was reported to be on trial with National League side Notts County during pre-season but featured for Barnsley's under-23s recently and has signed a contract with the Championship side, although the length of the deal hasn't been made public.

"I’m very pleased to have signed here. I was very excited to come here with the set-up like this where the first team is so successful for young players, so I’m very pleased to get a chance at this club," he told the Tykes' website.

“I want to help the under 23s as much as possible and then break into the first team; that’s my aim – to make a name for myself.”

Born in France but raised in Ireland, Hondermarck was signed from Drogheda United in 2019 and was on the bench for a League Cup tie at Luton at the start of last season, when the Canaries first team was low on numbers.

He was a regular at U23 level and started all four matches in the EFL Trophy last season, scoring in the 3-2 win at Plymouth in the group stages.