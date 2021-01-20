MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries looking to move ahead of promotion rivals with Bristol City victory

Live

Published: 4:45 PM January 20, 2021

Can Norwich City stretch their lead at the top of the Championship with victory over Bristol City? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are seeking to stretch their lead over their promotion rivals with a victory over Bristol City tonight - and you can follow all the action, analysis and reaction at Carrow Road with our Canaries correspondents.

A win over Dean Holden's men would see the Canaries move seven points clear of Swansea City in second and 10 ahead of Watford in third. Bournemouth's defeat to Derby County on Tuesday evening saw them slip to fifth in the table.

Brentford could close that gap providing they win all three games in hand after a coronavirus outbreak saw their fixtures postponed.

Covid-19 has affected City, with Xavi Quintilla and Bali Mumba ruled out of this fixture after testing positive for the virus last week. Tim Krul is said to be in contention for the game after Dan Barden made his first league start for the club against Cardiff City on Saturday.

New signing Dimitris Giannoulis won't be involved as City continue their attempts to gain him a work permit.

The Robins arrive at Carrow Road boosted by the return of defender Alfie Mawson and buoyed by victory over Preston North End. Holden's side harbour genuine Play-Off ambitions of their own.

