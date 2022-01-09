Rashica feels 'very happy' to be FA Cup hero for City

Interview

Milot Rashica is hungry for more happy moments after riding to the rescue as Norwich City avoided FA Cup embarrassment at Charlton Athletic.

The Premier League visitors were in a mess in the first half but boss Dean Smith reacted with a triple substitution, with Rashica, Teemu Pukki and Brandon Williams helping to turn the tide against the League One hosts.

Pukki crossed in the 79th minute and Rashica fired into the roof of the net from close range to earn a trip to Wolves in the fourth round and avoid equalling a club record of six matches without a goal, as well as end a miserable run of five defeats on the spin.

“It feels very good after the win because we hadn’t won in a long time and we go to the next round, so I’m very happy for that,” said the Kosovo winger.

“I think the goal came in a very good moment for us because we started to take over the game after a difficult first half.

“We tried to build up better and have some better chances. It was a great moment for all of us and for the fans also.”

After a six-game absence the 25-year-old returned to score his first Canaries goal, at the same end as the 2,200 travelling fans – who were able to once again sing his name to the famous tune of Tequila!

“I haven’t heard it for four or five weeks but it’s nice to hear it back,” he added with a smile. “I hope we will hear it much more in the future!”

His groin injury arrived after Smith’s reign had gotten off to a positive start, performing well in a 2-1 home win over Southampton and particularly starring in a 0-0 home draw with Wolves.

“I was in a great shape, I think, and we had a very good few games before that and it was just a bad moment, a little slip in training,” he explained.

“The way it happened annoyed me a lot but I worked hard and tried to give everything to come back as soon as I can.

“Now we have a few more games in our hands so we will try to do better.”