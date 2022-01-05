‘We’ll be giving it everything’ - Charlton eye City scalp

Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko, right, celebrates after his late winner against MK Dons in the EFL Trophy - Credit: PA

Charlton Athletic warmed up for their FA Cup clash with Norwich City by getting back to winning ways as they progressed to the EFL Trophy quarter-finals.

Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson made 11 changes from the team that started the 1-0 home defeat to Wycombe in League One on New Year’s Day.

Having won six of his first nine games in charge since succeeding Nigel Adkins in October, play-off hopes had been revived.

However, back-to-back defeats and a couple of postponements last month due to a Covid-19 outbreak leaves his team 13th and 14 points adrift of the top six.

Sunday’s third-round tie brings a Premier League team to the Valley in the FA Cup for the first time since Charlton were relegated from the top flight in 2007 though – and Jackson is relishing the prospect.

“It’s a great game for us, isn’t it? A Premier League club coming here, we want to showcase what we’re about,” he told London News Online.

“We’ll go out to try and win – cause an upset. We’ll be a massive underdog.

“I went strong in the last round and I’ll go strong this round – we’ll be giving it everything.”

The Addicks beat non-league opposition in the earlier rounds, easing to a 4-0 home win over Havant & Waterlooville and a 2-0 victory at Gateshead.

They will face a Norwich squad in desperate need of a morale boost after five successive defeats without a goal to return to the bottom of the Premier League table – although City are hoping to have several players returning from illness and injury.

The east London side beat MK Dons 1-0 at the Valley on Tuesday night in the Trophy, thanks to a Jonathan Leko header in the first minute of second-half injury-time, with front-line players such as striker Conor Washington and Norwich loanee Akin Famewo not involved.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson speaks to Aaron Henry during EFL Trophy action against MK Dons - Credit: PA

“I’m really pleased,” Jackson added, speaking to CharltonTV. “I was excited by the make-up of our team. We had guys that were coming back from injury so it was a real opportunity for us to get them minutes in a proper game and a good test for them.

“We have guys on the fringe of it that are looking to get into the team and show me what they’re about. And obviously young lads looking for their opportunity.

“So, we managed to get all three of those categories and I was really pleased with the outcome.”

