Follow live updates from Norwich City's FA Cup tie at Charlton

David Freezer

Published: 1:15 PM January 9, 2022
Sam Byram of Norwich is surrounded by opposition players during the Premier League match at Selhurst

Sam Byram is expected to be among the Norwich players in action against Charlton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

FA Cup action kicks off 2022 for Norwich City this afternoon and you can follow all of the updates from Charlton with our reporters.

The Canaries arrive as Premier League favourites against a mid-table League One side that have seen a resurgence in form knocked off course by a Covid-19 outbreak.

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is now available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with David Freezer taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle, but Paddy's Pointers will also be available exclusively to subscribers.

- If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe for £1.99 per month, with your first 60 days free

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog via desktop or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

EXPLAINED: Our new Pink Un+ subscription service

