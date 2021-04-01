Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

'I really enjoyed my time there' - ex-City loanee relishing Canaries reunion

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:17 PM April 1, 2021   
London - Saturday, January 12th, 2008: Ched Evans of Norwich City celebrates his goal to equalise du

Ched Evans spent a season on loan with Norwich back in 2007/08. - Credit: Focus Images

Ched Evans is relishing a reunion with former loan club Norwich City and only has positive memories of his brief spell with the Canaries.

The striker is gearing up to face his former club on Good Friday, having signed for Preston North End permanently in February. The Welsh striker has scored three goals in 10 games for the Lilywhites. 

Evans spent a season on loan with the Canaries back in the 2007/08 season, scoring 10 times in 28 appearances whilst on the books at Manchester City.

The 32-year-old reflects on his temporary stint in Norfolk with fondness, highlighting the impact that loan had on his professional career. 

“I started 18 or 20 games and scored 10 goals, so I did pretty well. I really enjoyed my time there, it’s a good club and a lovely place," Evans said.

“Glenn Roeder, God rest his soul, was manager there and he had Lee Clark as his assistant.

“It seems ages ago now and it was an important step for me.”

Evans is now preparing for Frankie McAvoy's first game in charge against Norwich after witnessing Alex Neil leave the club last week. 

Preston are currently in a rut after seeing several key players, including Ben Davies and Ben Pearson, leave the club in January. North End have fallen to 16th place in the Championship. 

AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Preston North End's Ched Evans battle for the ba

Evans has scored three goals in ten games since joining Preston permanently back in February. - Credit: PA

Evans admits the games against the higher placed opposition are often fixtures that extract the best out of his team. Norwich arrive to Deepdale on Friday with plenty of uncertainty after several key players represent their country less than 48 hours before.

“This is a massive game for us but I feel that Preston as a team generally do well against the better teams who are higher up,” the former Wales international told the Lancashire Post.

“It is the teams who don’t play as much football who we seem to have struggled against – we have not coped with the long ball.

“We’ve got really good midfielders so when the ball is bypassing them, our shape isn’t quite right.

“The pitch becomes enormous and it is difficult for us to cover the ground in terms of closing people down and getting after the ball.”

