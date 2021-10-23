Video

Published: 7:36 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 7:48 PM October 23, 2021

Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson, right, get that sinking feeling after Chelsea's second goal against Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley admitted Norwich City had fallen well short of expected standards and offered an apology to supporters after an embarrassing 7-0 slump at Chelsea.

The Premier League leaders demolished bottom-of-the-table City with some slick play, to leave Daniel Farke’s team bottom with just two points from nine games.

The worst defeat of Farke’s reign equalled the club’s all-time record defeat since joining the Football League in 1920, a result endured on three previous occasions and only once in the top flight.

“Obviously it’s massively disappointing for us. We knew it would be tough for us coming here against one of the best sides in the world,” said Scotland defender Hanley.

“Really disappointing. In every aspect of our game we were off. We never kept it like we normally do, we never created any chances really. We had a couple I can remember but nothing really.

“The biggest thing is the way we conceded goals. When you come to places like this and you play in the Premier League you’ve got to be resilient.

“We didn’t show much of that and the biggest disappointing thing for us is the supporters that made the trip for us and are there home and away every week – we know they deserve better.

“It’s up to us in the dressing room to dig in and work harder, show that bit of steel that we need to show and try to give the supporters what they deserve.”

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick for the European champions, with Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi - who also forced a Max Aarons own goal – on the score-sheet.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, we knew there was a chance we could get beaten here, let’s not lie about it,” the captain continued.

“But there’s a way to get beat and a way to concede goals, it did feel a little bit too easy at times. Especially when the game starts to go the way it’s going and they start to score goals, there’s a bit of self-pride and pride for the supporters that you need to fight for.

“For one reason and another we didn’t seem to do that or stem the flow of the game.”

Around 1,600 City fans were at Stamford Bridge for the abject effort, allowing the slight bit of momentum from goalless draws with Burnley and Brighton to be chucked away.

“I think the message from the players is, I don’t know if an apology is the right thing but some sort of apology and that we really appreciate the support they give us,” Hanley added.

“It’s up to us to give the fans what they deserve because they deserve better than that, deserve more of a show, deserve better results than we’re showing at the moment.

“We’ll stick with it so hopefully they’ll stick with us.”

