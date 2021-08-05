Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Interview

'Still learning' - Gilmour striving to impress Canaries boss

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM August 5, 2021   
Billy Gilmour of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Billy Gilmour was an influential figure in the Norwich midfield against Gillingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour has laid out his objectives for his time with Norwich City, as he sets his sights on earning Daniel Farke’s trust as a starting point. 

The 20-year-old Scotland international midfielder impressed as the Canaries swatted aside Gillingham in a 5-0 friendly romp at Carrow Road on Tuesday, playing as the deepest of a central midfield trio and often setting the passing tempo. 

“I’m still learning the style of play, a lot different of course, but I’m understanding it well and picking it up quickly,” said Gilmour. 

“I remember watching Norwich when they were in the Premier League so for me to come here, with the style of play, I’ve been through so much analysis as well. 

“We play nice football, we get it down and play, but we’re not afraid to do the dirty work as well.” 

The young Scot has made 22 senior appearances for Chelsea but his progress was disrupted by missing the first three months of last season with a knee injury. 

He came back into contention towards the end of the last campaign after Thomas Tuchel had replaced Frank Lampard, to help steer the Blues to Champions League qualification. 

“I’m excited to come to Norwich and for the season ahead,” Gilmour said of his loan move. 

“It will be tough, so it will, but we’ve got good players and we’ve shown tonight a few glimpses of what the boys can do. 

“So I’m really excited to get the experience and to play week in, week out, hopefully.” 

The youngster has formidable competition in central midfield at Chelsea, from players including Ngolo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. 

His reputation was given a huge boost as he starred for Scotland in a 0-0 draw with eventual runners-up England at the Euros this summer but he tried his best to ignore the widespread praise coming his way. 

“I was just really looking forward to going out to play,” he reflected. “I knew there was a hype about me coming into the Scotland squad to play but I wanted to stick to my position, do what I know I’m good at out on the pitch. 

“That match (against England) we created a lot of chances and did well. Overall, it was a good night.” 

Norfolk

