Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground

David Freezer

Published: 5:05 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 5:16 PM July 1, 2021
Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour gets away from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Premier League mat

Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is poised to join Norwich City - Credit: PA

The imminent arrival of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour moved a step closer this afternoon as a photo emerged on Twitter of the Scotland international at Norwich City's training ground.

As previously reported, the 20-year-old talent was expected in Norfolk today to have a medical and complete the formalities of a season-long loan.

Social media went into overdrive though when Gilmour was pictured at the Lotus Training Centre alongside club staff, appearing to be filmed as he was shown around his temporary home.

It now appears to be just a matter of time before the Canaries confirm their fifth summer signing, following on from today's announcement that the loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis had been made permanent after promotion as expected.

City kicked off their business last week with the signings of Kosovo winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen and goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton.

Mutual agreements with 2019 title winners Marco Stiepermann and Moritz Leitner have also been announced in recent days, bringing an end to their contracts 12 months early.

Promising attacking midfielder Josh Martin has also been announced as going out on loan today as a busy week continues, joining League One side MK Dons.

MORE: Former City defender believes loan target Gilmour is 'something special'

Norwich City Transfer News
Norfolk

