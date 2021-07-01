Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground

Published: 5:05 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM July 1, 2021

The imminent arrival of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour moved a step closer this afternoon as a photo emerged on Twitter of the Scotland international at Norwich City's training ground.

As previously reported, the 20-year-old talent was expected in Norfolk today to have a medical and complete the formalities of a season-long loan.

Billy Gilmour is set to sign for Norwich City pic.twitter.com/pEbGzWRnoN — Talk Norwich City (@TalkNorwichCity) July 1, 2021

Social media went into overdrive though when Gilmour was pictured at the Lotus Training Centre alongside club staff, appearing to be filmed as he was shown around his temporary home.

It now appears to be just a matter of time before the Canaries confirm their fifth summer signing, following on from today's announcement that the loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis had been made permanent after promotion as expected.

City kicked off their business last week with the signings of Kosovo winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen and goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton.

Mutual agreements with 2019 title winners Marco Stiepermann and Moritz Leitner have also been announced in recent days, bringing an end to their contracts 12 months early.

Promising attacking midfielder Josh Martin has also been announced as going out on loan today as a busy week continues, joining League One side MK Dons.

