Published: 9:52 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 10:37 AM January 13, 2021

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke admitted it was 'two points dropped' as the Cherries drew with Millwall and wasted the chance to close the gap on Championship leaders Norwich City.

It was the south coast side's game in hand on City and former Liverpool forward Solanke had fired the hosts in front just before half-time, with his 10th goal of the campaign.

However, a typically direct Millwall goal equalised with 11 minutes remaining, as giant defender Jake Cooper nodded down a long free-kick and tall striker Matt Smith flicked the ball past Asmir Begovic barely minute since he had been introduced.

"I think it's two points dropped really," Solanke admitted. "Taking the lead in a game like this we need to kill off the game and get more chances, but we need to make sure we see out the game as well.

"So I think we need to look back at the goal and some of the things that again we didn't quite do well enough and work on it in the next few weeks."

The draw kept the Cherries third, a point behind Swansea and five behind Norwich, and with one win in their last four games.

"We've drawn too many games," Solanke continued, speaking to his club's website. "If we killed off a few of those games and won a few more we'd be in a much better position but there's still a lot of games left in the season.

"So we'll definitely work on that and look to get more wins."

He added: "To fight for that top spot, we're definitely capable of doing that. We'll take the negatives and the positives and move on to the second half of the season."

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Brentford will also be denied the chance to close the gap to Norwich to three points after tonight's home game against Bristol City was postponed.

A Covid-19 outbreak has also seen the Bees' trip to Reading on Saturday postponed, forcing the closure of their training ground, with manager Thomas Frank testing positive last week.