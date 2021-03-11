'Fine margins' the key to top-flight survival for City insists Domogalla

Published: 5:00 PM March 11, 2021

Chris Domogalla believes Norwich City will be able to extract the fine margins needed to survive in the Premier League should they win promotion this season.

City's head of performance, who overseas the fitness and sport science department, says the club is capable of implementing Daniel Farke's philosophy on the biggest stage while amassing enough points to stay in the division.

Domogalla insists lessons have been learned from last season and the experiences the playing staff now have from the top flight will stand them in good stead next season if they can cross the finish line in the Championship.

“The experience we had is something that nobody can take away. With that experience, there might be small decisions that we make differently but nonetheless, we want to perform with the style that the club wants so we can represent the area, the community and what it stands for.

“Do we need to find the small margins just to make a different end scenario next time? Probably, and I’m pretty sure we will,” City's fitness chief told Playermaker at the Training Ground Guru recovery conference.

City's relegation from the Premier League last season was particularly disappointing and painful for supporters.

After Project Restart, they failed to pick up a single point and lost 10 matches on the spin before the season concluded.

Domogalla explains that the challenge last summer was about rediscovering the players' motivation and willingness to attack the challenge ahead. This season has been unlike any other in terms of schedule and the sheer volume of matches, but City remain on course to achieve their objective of automatic promotion.

“For me personally, psychologically it’s the hardest turnaround. You have to get settled again and find that motivation again as quick as possible so you can attack the league. You have to shake the blues off after being relegated and you need time to process it.

“Given how last season ended for us and the short turnaround, we had some processes in place relatively early to engage our players for the mission ahead. The disappointment settled quickly and we could attack it.

“At this stage of the season, we can only say it worked well and hopefully it will continue.”