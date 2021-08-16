Chris Goreham: Why I was so happy to lose Norwich City listeners

Opinion

It’s a bold move when you’re on the radio to draw attention to the number of listeners you’ve probably lost. Even that feels like a positive right now.

Carrow Road has never experienced a day like the one it hosted on Saturday. After 18 long months the Canary Choir was back in full voice and it sounded magnificent. That first rousing rendition of ‘On The Ball City’ wasn’t just great to listen to, it was a an all-consuming experience.

The ground had been gradually but eagerly building to that moment for an hour or so before kick-off. We watched old friends greet each other. Many hugged, others were unsure whether that was advisable or even allowed anymore.

There was no facemask capable of hiding the broad smiles. The football itself felt like a sideshow. The first day of a new Premier League season, Liverpool at home.

It was an occasion that would usually be one to savour. This time it was less about those 22 mega stars on the pitch than it was the 27,000 in the stands, each with their own individual tales to tell.

We decided to reflect this on BBC Radio Norfolk on Saturday afternoon. As well as the usual full match commentary, Rob Butler and I broadcast our walk from our studios at The Forum to the ground live on air.

The songs had already started outside The Pig and Whistle and The Woolpack. They had a soundcheck quality to them. It was like being allowed to listen to one of those great bands from the past rehearse for a retro headline set at Glastonbury. The members were digging deep to recall the words of the greatest hits they’ve belted out at venues up and down the country thousands of times before.

As we got closer to Carrow Road and onto Riverside the bright yellow replica shirts grew in number. It didn’t used to be this busy two hours before kick-off, did it? There was a sense of joy at a community finally reconnecting mixed with a relief that the nameless person they only ever see at football had made it safely through the various lockdowns to reclaim their regular seat.

A reassuring number of people were keen to tell us they’d listened to our coverage of the behind closed doors games. That’s when it hit home that 27,000 fans being at the game must be bad news for our audience figures.

You don’t mind shedding that many listeners for a cause like this. Their presence at the ground made it sound better on the radio anyway. No matter how many goals Norwich scored as they romped to the Championship title last season the echoey celebrations in an empty ground made it feel less impressive than it actually was.

All those pre-match features that we used to take for granted were suddenly moments to savour. The goalkeepers being applauded simply for warming-up, the hearty cheers that followed each name in the Norwich City team as it was announced to the crowd and then the giant roar that greeted the teams onto the pitch. It was spine tingling stuff.

It had nothing though on what happened in the final seconds before kick-off. The crowd were counted in by the voice on the public address system “3….2….1…” and off they went. “Kick it off, throw it in…” Never has On The Ball City been performed with such relish and vigour.

As they got to the bit about a “splendid rush” I felt my bottom lip start to quiver. Proper football was finally back. It’s the closest I’ve come to shedding tears on the radio since Nathan Redmond put City 2-0 up at Wembley in 2015. Thankfully the chorus allowed enough time for the little Daniel Farke who lives in my head to issue one of his trademark ‘fire in the heart, ice in the head’ nuggets of man management and composure was restored for the first commentary of another season.

Oh, Norwich lost by the way but that didn’t seem to matter. The only thing I’m pining for now is for Carrow Road to be treated to a crucial Premier League goal. When City do score in front of a packed house it’s going to be incredible.





August is always an interesting time to be a football fan. Everything still feels possible this early in the season.

One of the most common thoughts I have at this time of the year is “I didn’t know he played for them.” Despite having access to the internet, a football media that now operates 24/7 and a professional requirement to stay on top of the latest transfer news I find it utterly impossible.

It means that checking results and watching goal flashes come in has an extra layer of excitement right now. Take for example Cardiff City’s tense 3-2 win over Sutton United in The Carabao Cup first round last week. All of the Bluebirds’ goals came from ex-Norwich players. Josh Murphy got the winner, he left City for Wales in a big money move three years ago, so that was no surprise.

Their first two though were scored either side of half-time by a certain Marley Watkins. Remember him? The first signing of the Webber/Farke revolution at Carrow Road. One goal and 27 appearances later he was sold to Bristol City. He ended up having a similar return there (29 games, three goals) but they were spread over three seasons.

The man who believes he can get Watkins going again is the Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy. If you need a reminder that the world of football is an ever changing one, the landscape in South Wales is interesting.

This season’s Championship derbies will see McCarthy go head-to-head on the touchline with Russell Martin, Swansea City’s new manager. It’s the resumption of a previous rivalry. One managed Ipswich Town in the play-off semi-final of 2015, the other captained Norwich.

It’s no wonder I can’t keep up with it all.











